18-year-old charged with murder in shooting outside Lansdowne High

LANSDOWNE, Md. — Baltimore County Police arrested 18-year-old Challah Haywood in the murder of a 16-year-old outside Lansdowne High School in March.

Haywood faces murder charges in the March 4 shooting of Kamau Campbell that started at the Speedy Mart on Hollins Ferry Road.

Campbell ran across the street toward the school as Haywood chased and shot him, police say.

When the Campbell fell, the gunman walked up and shot him several more times.

Haywood is expected to have a bail hearing tomorrow.

