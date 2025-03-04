16-year-old Lansdowne High School student shot and killed

A 16-year-old student was shot this afternoon near Lansdowne High School.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say they were called to the scene of a shooting on Hollins Ferry Rd, where a juvenile was shot while standing outside a liquor store.

WMAR-2 News/Manny Locke

The young man fled, running across the street toward Lansdowne High School as the suspect chased him and continued to fire his weapon.

The victim fell, and the gunman walked up and shot him a couple more times.

"This is an isolated incident, appears to be a targeted incident," said Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCulloh.

WMAR-2 News/Manny Locke

Police say that the shooting didn't start at the school, where the victim was a student, but did end up on the property.

McCulloh added that the victim wasn't in class today.

Update from Baltimore County Police on the shooting of a Lansdowne High student Police Update: Baltimore County 16 year old murdered

Baltimore County police are responding to the 3800 block of Hollins Ferry Rd following reports of a shooting in the area. Parents are being asked to pick up their children in the lot off Lansdowne Road. pic.twitter.com/OvzB83VzgN — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) March 4, 2025

The principal of Lansdowne High School sent out a message to the school community earlier this afternoon.

"Dear Lansdowne High School Parents and Guardians—



This afternoon after dismissal, we received reports of a shooting that occurred at the shopping center across the street from Lansdowne High School. We immediately activated our lockdown protocol and contacted Baltimore County police. Officers have responded to the scene, and we will remain in lockdown until we receive further instructions from BCoPD. All afterschool and evening activities at Lansdowne High School are canceled. We will provide updates as more information becomes available."



-Lansdowne High School Principal Allison Seymour

