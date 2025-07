BOWLEYS QUARTERS, Md. — Police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection with shots fired during a fight near a Walmart Wednesday evening.

Two people were hurt during the fight, neither seriously.

It's unclear if one of the injuries was a graze wound from a bullet.

Seven other kids, between 11 and 15-years-old, were also detained in relation to the incident.

The 16-year-old faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and handgun violations, and will be charged as an adult.