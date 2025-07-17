Two injured after shots fired near Walmart in Baltimore County

BOWLEYS QUARTERS, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating an incident that happened at the Walmart in Bowleys Quarters Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 100 block of Carroll Island Road. Police say gun was fired while being used to assault a person during a physical altercation that involved a group of juveniles.

Two people sustained minor injuries.

One person was grazed while another person had injuries from the assault.

Officers detained seven juveniles between the ages of 12 and 15 following the incident. The search for additional juveniles involved in this case is ongoing.