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16-inch water main break reported in Owings Mills; crews working to make repairs

A significant road closure is scheduled on I-695 for Saturday night
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<p>Road Closed</p>
A significant road closure is scheduled on I-695 for Saturday night
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OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Crews are on the scene of a water main break in the Owings Mills area, a spokesperson told WMAR-2 News.

Officials say the 16-inch water main break occurred near the intersection of Greenspring Valley Road and Reisterstown Road.

The spokesperson said repair work has been contracted out to a third-party company.

At this time, there is no timeline for when repairs will be complete.

According to Baltimore County Councilman Izzy Patoka, 60 customers are without water, with 8 hydrants out of service.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*

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