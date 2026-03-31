16-inch water main break reported in Owings Mills; crews working to make repairs

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Crews are on the scene of a water main break in the Owings Mills area, a spokesperson told WMAR-2 News.
Officials say the 16-inch water main break occurred near the intersection of Greenspring Valley Road and Reisterstown Road.
The spokesperson said repair work has been contracted out to a third-party company.
At this time, there is no timeline for when repairs will be complete.
According to Baltimore County Councilman Izzy Patoka, 60 customers are without water, with 8 hydrants out of service.
*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*