1 dead, 3 others injured in Catonsville crash where driver struck pole

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A man is dead and three others sustained life-threatening injuries following a crash in Catonsville Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 600 block of Frederick Road.

Police say a 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan was traveling eastbound on Frederick Road when it left the road and struck a large pole.

The driver, 35-year-old Bruce Campbell, was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The three other passengers sustained life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.