'What About Jordan?': Family seeks answers after 3-year-old was killed in Baltimore hit-and-run

BALTIMORE, Md. — More than a month after 3-year-old Jordan Bright was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Southwest Baltimore, her family is keeping her memory alive while continuing to seek justice.

Community rallies around family of 3-year-old killed in hit-and-run Community rallies around family of 3-year-old killed in hit-and-run

Candles flicker alongside photographs, flowers and balloons at a memorial dedicated to Jordan on West Pratt Street.

"That's the most important because that's all I have left is her name and the memories," Billy said. "I just would like for her name to never go away."

Jordan was killed while trying to cross at the intersection of West Pratt and Monroe streets just one day before Father's Day.

Taylor Epps A photo of Jordan Bright dressed up like a princess

"It's just sad that we only have 3 years of memories," she said. "Sometimes I get emotional thinking I might run out of them."

The loss continues to bring painful reminders of milestones Jordan will never reach.

"I don't think this is a situation where time will heal you because with time you think about how many birthdays she won't be here," Billy said. "She was supposed to be graduating from Early Head Start this month."

The driver was a 14-year-old in a stolen car, according to Baltimore City Police. Billy says she's frustrated by what she sees as a lack of accountability.

"The suspect, he's in the comfort of his home with his family on house arrest, and my baby is not," she said. "For him to get off, I'm feeling like that's what's going on. How is that an example to the rest of the kids?"

Taylor Epps Jordan's growing memorial on W. Pratt Street

While she says she has not heard from the teenager or his family, Billy says support from the community has offered some comfort.

A petition urging the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office to aggressively pursue the case has gathered more than 1,000 signatures.

"A little comfort knowing that people are angry about it," Billy said. "I wish we would get some justice. I don't see that happening."

WMAR-2 News contacted the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office for an update on the case. Because of the suspect's age, officials said they could not provide any details.

For Billy, the focus remains on ensuring Jordan is not forgotten.

"They're all about protecting the suspect, protecting the youth," she said. "What about Jordan? That's what I feel. What about Jordan?"

Click here to sign the petition.