Waterfront Partnership films a Mr. Trash Wheel music video ahead of the 12th Earth Day Birthday Bash

BALTIMORE — Waterfront Partnership is putting together a "Mr. Trash Wheel Hero of the Harbor" music video in the Inner Harbor ahead of the upcoming 12th Earth Day Birthday Bash on April 25.

WATCH: Mr. Trash Wheel music video filmed ahead of the 12th Earth Day bash Mr. Trash Wheel music video filmed ahead of the 12th Earth Day bash

A band and dozens of people in costume and film cameras gathered in the Inner Harbor to shoot the video.

Tickets are available for the birthday bash, which serves as a fundraiser for the Harbor Scholars program. The goal is to raise $15,000 to bring 500 Baltimore City school students to the Inner Harbor for a hands-on field trip.

Installed in 2014, Mr. Trash Wheel is the first trash receptor of its kind. It has removed millions of pounds of debris from the Inner Harbor, preventing pollution from reaching the Chesapeake Bay.

9-year-old Isaac Kutcher participated in the music video.

"I like the trash wheel because he has giant googly eyes, and not a lot of the ways you can get rid of trash has googly eyes," Kutcher said.

"I really liked the song because there's never been a birthday about a trash wheel, and this is one of the first trash wheels," Kutcher said.

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