Watch Dog questions whether Baltimore treats all employees equally when it comes to paid perks

BALTIMORE — A new Baltimore City Inspector General's report raises questions as to why the Mayor's Office paid nearly $150,000 to several workers who went on leave prior to resigning.

The procedure in question was once called "Permission Leave," now known as "Administrative Leave."

It authorizes paid leave under certain circumstances like inclement weather, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other emergencies. At times, however, the policy can apply to employees who've received termination notices or separation agreements.

According to the report, five former Mayor's Office employees received these benefits for a combined 276 days totaling $147,264.90 despite not working.

While the Inspector General conceded there's no policy in place specifically outlawing such decisions, there is concern for a lack of equitable treatment among other City employees assigned elsewhere who aren't entitled to similar perks.

"Most frontline labor employees in City agencies do not receive a separation agreement with permission leave or an extended separation at the time of their separation from City employment," the Inspector General concluded.

As stated in the report, a further dive into the issue uncovered additional City agencies offering up this so called "Permission Leave" to some but not others.

"Since January 2024, there were 8 City employees from other City agencies that received permission leave when ending City employment and were paid an approximate total of $76,615.07 for 229 workdays," the report notes.

Overall the Inspector General found the City issued $312,555.86 in "Permission Leave" pay.

Another finding that alarmed the Inspector General was a situation in which two city employees allegedly were paid more than $53,000 beyond their departure date.

The City does not appear to address this last point in their response.

They did, however, defend their leave procedures likening them to severance pay commonly used across the professional world.

The City says they in no way discriminate in granting leave requests.

"Administrative leave is, without question, granted equitably across the entire City workforce," their response reads."That use of discretion is paramount and other employment matters in such a way that protects the integrity of operations and ensures the most efficient use of City resources."

While the City appeared to disagree with the Inspector General's interpretation of what actually transpired, they did agree to review its administrative leave process to ensure fairness and equability.

