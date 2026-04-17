BALTIMORE — Washington Wizards player and Baltimore native Bub Carrington returned to his alma mater today to host a youth basketball clinic for middle schoolers.

The clinic was held at Saint Frances Academy, where Carrington played basketball, football and baseball.

The camp focused on more than just sports. It also included a mental health and wellness session to help kids build mental resilience.

WATCH: Washington Wizards player Bub Carrington hosts youth basketball and mental health clinic in Baltimore Bub Carrington hosts youth basketball clinic at Saint Frances Academy

"How I, how we do it up here, so to speak, is we take care of both us, the not just the physical side but the mental side as well, then it'll just prepare these kids all the more better for the, for the goals that they're trying to achieve later in life," Carrington said.

This is at least the second time this year Carrington has returned to Baltimore to help children in need. In February, he joined volunteers to fill more than 100 backpacks with personal care items for kids in foster care.

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