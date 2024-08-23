Baltimore native 'Bub' Carrington holds back-to-school event at Premier Basketball Gym

BALTIMORE — Children in a basketball camp at a Southwest Baltimore gym got a special visitor today.

Washington Wizards guard and Baltimore native Carlton "Bub" Carrington.

He was in town to give out backpacks, books, and school supplies through his family's nonprofit, Breaking Chains.

The 19-year-old star returned to a very familiar place to do that, the Premier Basketball program at St. Benedict Gym where he attended four years ago.

"It just means a lot to give back to the kids now that I literally see they are living in my footsteps. I was literally in these kids' shoes not too long ago, so it means a lot," Carrington said.

Carrington was a standout player at St. Frances Academy.

After just one year in college, he was drafted in the first round in the June NBA Draft.