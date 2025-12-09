University of Maryland School of Medicine expands class size to address doctor shortage

BALTIMORE, Md. — The University of Maryland School of Medicine announced that it will expand its class size over the next five years to help address a projected shortage of doctors.

The entering class of 2025-2025 has 173 students, and the goal is to increase enrollment to 200 students by the 2031-2032 academic year.

"We are seeing projections of physician shortages that are deeply concerning for the future of medical care in the U.S.," said UMSOM Dean Mark T. Gladwin, MD. "According to the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), the U.S. could face a shortage of up to 84,000 physicians by 2036, with more than one-third of currently active physicians expected to retire within the next decade."

Other initiatives that the University has taken to strengthen the healthcare workforce in Maryland include a rural health initiative that specifically trains future doctors to work in rural areas and a joint B.S.-M.D. program at the University of Maryland, College Park.

"Expanding our class size empowers us to launch and grow innovative programs that address critical healthcare needs," added Donna Parker, MD, FACP, the Senior Associate Dean for Medical Education.