Two teenagers wounded in Southeast Baltimore double shooting

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a double shooting in Southeast Baltimore that left two teenagers wounded Friday evening.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of North Potomac Street around [TIME] to investigate reports of gunfire.

Once on scene, officers found two boys — a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old — suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where they are said to be stable at this time.

Police have not released information about possible suspects or a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Baltimore Police detectives at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.