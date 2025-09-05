Two men face life sentences after fatal shooting of teen in 2024

BALTIMORE — Two men were found guilty of the 2024 shooting of two teens, one of which died as a result.

Charles Robinson and Korey Hopson were found guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and related charges for the fatal shooting of Denzel Johnson and the non-fatal shooting of another juvenile.

Robinson faces life plus 45 years and Hopson faces life plus 35 years.

Back in May 2024, Baltimore police responded to the 900 block of N. Dukeland Street for a shooting.

RELATED: Charging Docs: Teen's alleged killer tried setting getaway rental car on fire to destroy evidence

Police say Hopson shot and killed 17-year-old Johnson, while injuring a 15-year-old, after firing from the backseat of a vehicle.

Area surveillance captured the license plate, revealing it to be a rental car that was weeks overdue.

The car happened to be equipped with a GPS type security system giving detectives a heads up on its location.

This led investigators to a wooded area on Stokes Road, where Hopson and Robinson were preparing to set the car on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Hopson's DNA was found on the lighter fluid and ski mask recovered from the car.

Robinson was identified using data from a phone they recovered in the car.