Charging Docs: Teen's alleged killer tried setting getaway rental car on fire to destroy evidence

BALTIMORE — A 22-year-old Baltimore man is in custody in connection with a double shooting that left one teenager dead and another wounded.

It happened May 25 at N. Dukeland and Prospect Streets.

Police say Korey Hopson shot and killed 17-year-old Denzel Johnson, while injuring a 15-year-old, after firing from the backseat of a vehicle.

Area surveillance captured the license plate, revealing it to be a rental car that was weeks overdue.

The car happened to be equipped with a GPS type security system giving detectives a heads up on its location.

This led investigators to a wooded area on Stokes Road, where Hopson and another individual were allegedly preparing to set the car on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.

At this point, police moved in to make an arrest.

After initially running away, Hopson surrendered while the second suspect got away.

Investigators sought information from Hopson's cell phone, which showed him near the crime scene at the time of the murder.

Police said Hopson has a criminal record which prohibits him from possessing a firearm.

BPD Korey Hopson



No motive was revealed. There's also no word on the whereabouts or status of the second suspect.