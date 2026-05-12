Toilet found on top of Columbus statue remains in Baltimore's Little Italy

BALTIMORE — There isn't much left of the Christopher Columbus statue that once stood in Little Italy.

Back in the summer of 2020, a group of unruly protesters tore down the historic artifact and tossed it into Baltimore's Inner Harbor.

In March WMAR-2 News reported on a restored version of the statue being placed on the White House grounds.

Still the old site is being targeted.

On Monday afternoon the Little Italy Neighborhood Association of Baltimore said someone had placed what appears to be a toilet on top of the statue's remains.

The organization shared photos of City crews removing the prop.

We've reached out to police on the matter and are waiting to hear back.