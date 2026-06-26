Tickets on sale for Cirque du Soleil's holiday show "Twas the Night Before..." at the Hippodrome

BALTIMORE — Summer has just begun but Cirque du Soleil wants you thinking ahead to the winter holidays.
Tickets go on sale on June 26 for Cirque's holiday show "Twas the Night Before..." at the Hippdrome. The show is about a jaded girl who rediscovers the magic of the holidays.
Jasmine Dubuc is one of the dancers. She said they play the role of elves in the show and she enjoys the interaction they have with the audience.
"We start like the whole show in the audience, and we get to connect with the audience members like up close, so it's fun to like play around and just meet the kids and stuff, very fun," she said.
"Twas the Night Before..." runs December 17-27, 2026 at the Hippodrome. For tickets, click here.