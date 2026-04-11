Three men wounded in separate Baltimore shootings Friday evening

BALTIMORE — Three men were wounded in three separate shootings in Baltimore City on Friday, according to police.

The first shooting occurred in Southwest Baltimore in the 200 block of North Gilmore Street.

Officers responded to the scene at 6:17 p.m. and found a 44-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials say he was taken to an area hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

More than an hour later, in Northeast Baltimore, officers responded to the area of Belair Road and Parkside Drive for reports of gunfire.

Police later received word of a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital seeking treatment.

Detectives responded to the hospital and found the victim, a 30-year-old man.

The detectives learned that the shooting occurred in the 4200 block of Belair Road and that the incident stemmed from an argument that escalated.

Police say the victim sustained a non-life-threatening wound.

The final shooting occurred in the 800 block of West Lexington Street.

Officers arrived at the scene at 8:36 p.m. and found a 51-year-old man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, and his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.