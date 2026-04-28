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3-alarm fire ravages Alliance Exterior Construction in Southeast Baltimore

Alliance Exterior Construction fire.JPG
Taylor Epps/WMAR
Alliance Exterior Construction fire.JPG
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BALTIMORE — Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at a warehouse in Southeast Baltimore, fire officials told WMAR-2 News.

Firefighters on the scene of 3-alarm warehouse fire in Southeast Baltimore
Firefighters on the scene of 3-alarm warehouse fire in Southeast Baltimore

The fire department received multiple calls reporting a fire in the 4200 block of Eastern Avenue at 3 p.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene and reported heavy smoke coming from the warehouse, immediately calling it a working fire.

Officials say all occupants have safely evacuated the warehouse and no injuries were reported.

Traffic has been significantly impacted and will remain that way for the next few hours as firefighters remain on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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