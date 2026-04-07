The Rockwell, a Fells Point nightclub, set to close in June

BALTIMORE — A popular nightclub in Fells Point announced it will be closing its doors for good in June.

The Rockwell, found on South Broadway, operated in Fells Point for more than a decade.

Owner Bryan Burkert posted a video on Instagram announcing the last dance for the club will be June 6.

"Its been a great place for me and a special place for Baltimore," Burkert said.

The venue features projection screens that show music videos, city landscapes and other imagery.

Burkert, who also owns the Sound Garden record shop, announced the opening of a new space called Wonderland Baltimore.

The two floor venue will operate at 1603 Aliceanna Street.