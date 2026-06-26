Tall ships and military vessels are docked in Baltimore for the Sail250 Maryland & Airshow

BALTIMORE — A celebration of maritime and aviation achievements is happening this weekend for the Sail250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore.

Tall ships and military vessels from the United States and around the world are in town, from Canada to Uraguay. There are also four air show teams set to perform, the Blue Angels, the British Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows and the French Air and Space Force team, the Patrouille de France and the Air Force F-16 Viper Team.

Tours of the ships run Friday-Monday. All of the events listed below are free to attend.

For more information about the events, festivals and schedule, click here.

Friday:



Official Welcome Ceremony: 1030 a.m. at the Harborplace Amphitheater

Public Ship Visitation: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

AirShow Practice Day: 12 - 4 p.m.

Inner Harbor SAIL250 Festival: 10:30am - 7 p.m.

Fells Point SAIL250 Festival: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Baltimore Peninsula SAIL250 Festival: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Living Classrooms’ STEM Exploration Zone at the Harborplace Pratt St. Pavilion: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Crab Soup Cook-Off 12 – 1:30 p.m. at he Inner Harbor Festival

Movie Night at Baltimore Peninsula; showing of the 'Pacific Rim’ at 8 p.m.

Saturday:



Fells Point Farmer's Market, Broadway Square: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Public Ship Visitation: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Kids on the Bay "Parade of Nations”, Inner Harbor Promenade: 11 a.m.

Flying with the Navy - Special free presentation at the Maryland Science Center; 11 a.m.

SAIL250® Maryland AirShow Baltimore: 12 - 4 p.m.

Inner Harbor SAIL250 Festival: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fells Point SAIL250 Festival: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Baltimore Peninsula SAIL250 Festival: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Living Classrooms’ STEM Exploration Zone at the Harborplace Pratt St. Pavilion: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Martin State Airport open house: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sea Chanteys with the Rappahannock Whalers: 8 - 9 p.m. aboard USS Constellation

Sunday:

