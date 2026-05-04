Step Out Walk returns to Baltimore after six-year hiatus to raise money for diabetes research, programs

BALTIMORE — The Step Out Walk is coming back to Baltimore.

The walk is a fundraiser for the American Diabetes Association (ADA). The last time it was held in Baltimore was 2019.

Katie Ferrante, the development director for the Baltimore chapter, says all of the money stays local.

"We have our Camp Charm City at Johns Hopkins, so that is a camp for kids living on type 1 diabetes," she said. "We also do Project Power Youth at the Crossroads School. It's our healthy eating active lifestyle framework that we teach them to do in their health classes."

According to the ADA, more than half a million adults in Maryland are living with diabetes. Ferrante is one of them.

"So the numbers are staggering and going up unfortunately all the time, but I keep saying now is a great time. There's so much advances in technology and research, and I feel like we're really getting close to good things happening. Just in the time that I've lived with diabetes, I've seen the advances in technology and how much easier that has made my life."

The Step Out Walk is Saturday May 9 at Harbor Point. You can register online or on the day of the event. Click here for more information.