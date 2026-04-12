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'Snowcrete' pile still melting at Baltimore's Old Town Mall months after city streets were cleared

'Snowcrete' pile still melting at Old Town Mall in Baltimore City
KJ Simpson
'Snowcrete' pile still melting at Old Town Mall in Baltimore City
'Snowcrete' pile still melting at Old Town Mall in Baltimore City
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BALTIMORE — Despite recent beautiful weather, "snowcrete" lives on in Baltimore.

WATCH: 'Snowcrete' pile still melting at Old Town Mall in Baltimore City

Snowcrete' pile still melting at Baltimore's Old Town Mall

A large pile of snow collected from Baltimore City streets was left at Old Town Mall a few months ago.

While the snow has melted significantly, there is still a way to go. As it melts, the pile is revealing many items that snow plows picked up, including trash, parking pylons and more.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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