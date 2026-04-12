'Snowcrete' pile still melting at Baltimore's Old Town Mall months after city streets were cleared

BALTIMORE — Despite recent beautiful weather, "snowcrete" lives on in Baltimore.

WATCH: 'Snowcrete' pile still melting at Old Town Mall in Baltimore City Snowcrete' pile still melting at Baltimore's Old Town Mall

A large pile of snow collected from Baltimore City streets was left at Old Town Mall a few months ago.

While the snow has melted significantly, there is still a way to go. As it melts, the pile is revealing many items that snow plows picked up, including trash, parking pylons and more.

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