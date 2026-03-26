Several people injured after multi-vehicle crash in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in North Baltimore Thursday morning at 11:15 a.m., officials told WMAR-2 News.
The incident occurred at the intersection of Northern Parkway and Roland Avenue.
Multiple people were reported injured as a result of the crash, though their injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Police have not yet disclosed what caused the crash.
VIDEO: Northern Parkway and Roland Avenue crash scene
Northern Parkway and Roland Avenue crash scene