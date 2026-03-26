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Several people injured after multi-vehicle crash in North Baltimore

Northern Parkway and Roland Ave crash.jpg
WMAR
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Northern Parkway and Roland Ave crash.jpg
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BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in North Baltimore Thursday morning at 11:15 a.m., officials told WMAR-2 News.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Northern Parkway and Roland Avenue.

Multiple people were reported injured as a result of the crash, though their injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police have not yet disclosed what caused the crash.

VIDEO: Northern Parkway and Roland Avenue crash scene

Northern Parkway and Roland Avenue crash scene

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