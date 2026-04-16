SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler visits Jimmy's Famous Seafood to highlight tax code changes on tips

BALTIMORE — The head of the U.S. Small Business Administration spent Tax Day at Jimmy's Famous Seafood in Baltimore.

SBA Administrator visits Jimmy's Famous Seafood to highlight tax changes SBA Administrator visits Jimmy's Famous Seafood to highlight tax changes

SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler visited the restaurant to highlight changes made to the tax code under President Trump, including no tax on tips and overtime.

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"This small business is a great example of what small businesses mean to our communities and how important President Trump's working family tax cuts are to generational businesses that not only create jobs but are the cornerstone of their community," Loeffler said.

"The hospitality is built on the tips, right? It's not a secret; everybody knows it, so it, it's really a breath of fresh air for us as the owners, obviously, and even for the staff," says Tony Minadakis, co-owner and executive chef at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood.

According to the Treasury Department, over 25 million filers have claimed no tax on overtime.

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