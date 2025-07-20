Here's how much money Marylanders could save from the Big Beautiful Bill, according to the White House

BALTIMORE — Back in June we reported on how Maryland residents could benefit from President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB), based off a White House breakdown of the numbers.

Since the bill's been signed into law, the Administration revealed an interactive state-by-state map with revised figures.

Here in Maryland, the White House Council of Economic Advisers estimates a typical family with two children could see a real take-home pay increase between $8,300 and $12,200 over the next four-years, after taxes and inflation.

Those numbers are lower than those we reported on last month which projected $8,900 to $15,500 more in take-home pay.

Meanwhile single earners are projected to make anywhere from $4,700 to $8,400 in real wage increases, even after accounting for inflation.

That too is down from initial projections of $7,200 - $13,800. Nonetheless, it's still thousands in annual savings that would've been lost had the bill failed.

Among the many highlights in Trump's signature legislation are tax reductions on tips, overtime, and social security for seniors.

According to the White House, around four percent of the state's labor force could benefit from non-taxed tips.

Around 21 percent of Maryland's workforce puts in overtime hours, allowing them to cash-in on the bill's untaxed overtime provision.

The Administration says the number of workers in the state with overtime eligible occupations is even higher at 56 percent, meaning they could potentially benefit as well.

As for senior citizens collecting social security, the White House believes there are about 1 million in Maryland who may no longer have to pay taxes, thanks to the OBBB.

New information from the Administration suggests Maryland could've lost the equivalent of 116 full-time jobs had the bill not passed.

With the bill's passage, about 86,000 Maryland firms (41 percent statewide) may be eligible for small business pass-through deductions, also known as 199A .

Finally, the White House says it plans to use the newly signed bill to further enhance opportunity zones which previously were part of Trump's original tax bill during his first term.

Through the third-quarter of 2024, opportunity zones created approximately 20,000 jobs and 5,700 housing units in Maryland.

A more detailed breakdown can be reviewed below.