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Saint Agnes Hospital to hold career fair for nursing and healthcare positions

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Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.png
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BALTIMORE — Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital is seeking healthcare professionals and job seekers at its upcoming Spring into Careers recruitment event.

The event is scheduled for Friday, May 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be held in the main lobby of the hospital.

In partnership with Maryland Physicians Care, the event will connect job seekers directly with hiring teams.

Attendees will have opportunities to explore a variety of open hospital positions across nursing, patient services, transport, surgical services, environmental services and administrative functions.

Officials say the event is designed especially for individuals with healthcare backgrounds who are seeking career opportunities or looking to advance within the healthcare field.

All attendees should bring copies of their resumes and dress in professional attire, as hiring representatives will be available on-site to discuss available roles and career opportunities in person.

The hospital is located at 900 S. Caton Avenue.

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