BALTIMORE — It's time for a celebration.

WATCH: Safe Streets Sandtown-Winchester marks one year without a homicide West Baltimore hits major milestone

Safe Streets Baltimore's Sandtown-Winchester has achieved 1 year without a homicide in the catchment zone, according to Mayor Brandon Scott.

This marks the first time since the location was opened in 2016.

The last time a homicide took place on the site was back March 15, 2025, in the 1500 block of N. Sticker Street.

In the time since, Safe Streets has had over 73 successful mediations, preventing incidents from escalating to a shooting or homicide.

“Over 365 days without a homicide in Sandtown doesn’t just happen. It is the result of so many partners from the community, Safe Streets, law enforcement, and residents working together as a part of Baltimore’s holistic, evidence-based approach to preventing and intervening in violence,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott.