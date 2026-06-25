Sabrina Tapp-Harper secures victory in Baltimore City Sheriff race after Sam Cogen concedes

Baltimore City Sheriff Sam Cogen has conceded to Sabrina Tapp-Harper in the Democratic primary race, marking an upset victory that will make Tapp-Harper the first African American woman to hold the position since the office was founded in 1845.

Cogen’s concession secures the historic milestone for Tapp-Harper.

“While I would have liked to continue serving for another term, I understand the importance of this moment — not just for you, but for the people you will inspire as an example and role model. The voters have decided that you possess the leadership and experience to serve well, and it is my sincere hope that you will be highly successful,” Cogen said in his concession message.

WMAR-2 News reported Wednesday that Tapp-Harper was ahead by nearly 5,000 votes.

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Tapp-Harper received backing from Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, in contrast to Cogen — who four years ago unseated John Anderson, the longtime sheriff for more than three decades.

A Baltimore native, Tapp-Harper has more than 35 years of law enforcement experience, much of it with the Baltimore City Police Department, where she rose to the rank of major.

After graduating from Dunbar High School, she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Coppin State University and a Master’s degree in Applied Behavioral Science from Johns Hopkins University.

In his message to Tapp-Harper, Cogen noted that they both care deeply about the people of Baltimore and the Office of the Sheriff. He pledged a fully supportive and transparent transition.

“Over the last four years, we have implemented many programs, partnerships, grants, and technologies that may or may not fit into your vision for how you would like to run your future office. It is important to me that my outgoing administration is helpful to you and does not commit your new administration to any decisions that would adversely impact or hamper your ability to manage. Many of these matters are time-sensitive, and I would welcome your input. I look forward to working together over the next six months as you transition into your new role as Baltimore City Sheriff,” Cogen said.