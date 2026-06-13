BALTIMORE — Two rabid foxes were recently found in Baltimore's Roland Park neighborhood, prompting city officials to urge residents to stay alert when encountering wildlife in urban green spaces.

At least one person had direct contact with one of the infected foxes, according to the city.

Dr. John Fioramonti, a veterinarian at Towson Veterinary Hospital, said rabies is a serious and potentially fatal condition.

Rabid foxes found in Roland Park prompt Baltimore officials to warn residents about wildlife safety Baltimore officials warn of rabid foxes in Roland Park

"The virus hits the brain. Causes an Encephalitis or an infection in the brain and eventually becomes life threatening."

Signs of rabies in wild animals include overproduction of saliva, jerky body movements, and overly aggressive behavior. Transmission occurs when an infected animal's saliva enters through a wound or badly bruised area.

Rabies can affect any mammal, Fioramonti said, and the incubation period is four to six months. If a pet comes inside with a wound or bruise, he recommends cleaning the area and bringing the animal in to be examined.

"The secret is going to be to not feed those animals, not to encourage them to come around your areas where humans are."

Despite the recent cases, Fioramonti said Baltimore's urban wildlife is one of the city's defining characteristics.

"One of the neatest things about Baltimore is there is a lot of wildlife around."

Roland Park resident Josh Armentrout said his family regularly encounters wildlife in the neighborhood.

"We see it all. We've had raccoons getting into our house and garage. We have foxes that have been living in all of our neighborhoods."

Armentrout said the animals his family has encountered kept a safe distance, but he acknowledged not everyone has been as fortunate.

"But that wildlife is interacting with people and now there's an exposure problem."

Other residents said they already know how to handle wildlife encounters. Robert and his son Bryce said they keep their distance when they spot foxes.

"I seen a couple but I really just stay away from it."

Bryce added: "Ooh, I seen a couple. They were staring at us and they just ran away."

Fioramonti said vaccinating pets is the single most effective way to protect them.

"If you have your dog or cat vaccinated well and properly, the chances are almost zero that they're gonna get an infection. Even if they're attacked by a rabid animal."

He also warned about the consequences of skipping vaccinations.

"One of the hardest jobs as a veterinarian we have is to have to sit down and talk about the reality of what's happening. If your pet is not vaccinated and is bitten or exposed to a rabid animal, the health department will usually will put that animal to sleep."

His bottom line for pet owners is straightforward.

"Keep your pets vaccinated. That's the most important things."

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