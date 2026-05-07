Pratt Street Market returns for the season with food trucks, vendors, and live music every Thursday

BALTIMORE — At the corner of Pratt and Light Street, a popular downtown market is back for the season.

Pratt Street Market returns for the season in downtown Baltimore Pratt Street Market returns for the season in downtown Baltimore

There were over 20 food trucks, local vendors, and live music around the inner harbor.

Pratt Street Market gives people who live and work downtown more variety while also supporting local businesses.

The market runs from 11 to 2 every Thursday until the end of October.

For the first time this year, a smaller version will also pop up outside the Baltimore City Courthouse on Tuesdays.