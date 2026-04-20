Police: Woman’s body pulled from water under Howard Street Bridge

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating after the body of a woman was pulled from the water on Monday, a police spokesperson told WMAR-2 News.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of North Howard Street for the incident.

Police say the victim was pulled from under the bridge on Howard Street.

The victim's remains will be taken to the Medical Examiner's Office to be identified and to determine the cause of death.

*This is a developing news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*