BALTIMORE — Baltimore City police released surveillance video of the gunmen sought in connection with a shooting at a West Baltimore playground Wednesday night.

In the video, a white car is seen making a turn and pulling to the side, with both suspects exiting from the passenger seat and driver's seat on the right side of the vehicle in the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

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Police release surveillance video of gunmen sought in connection with shooting at West Baltimore playground

Video shows gunmen sought in West Baltimore playground shooting

The alleged suspects are seen with firearms in their hands—one with a pistol and the other with a rifle.

RELATED: 11-year-old boy among two shot Wednesday night after suspects open fire at West Baltimore playground

Two people—an 11-year-old boy and a 26-year-old man—were struck by gunfire. Police confirmed to WMAR-2 News that both victims are expected to survive. Police added there is no belief the two victims are related to each other.

There is also a belief that the suspects were targeting the 26-year-old man in the shooting, but did not disclose why they held that belief.

Commissioner Richard Worley and Mayor Brandon Scott both referred to the suspects as "cowards," adding that police will not rest until they are brought to justice.

Seeking To Identify



Baltimore Police Western District detectives are requesting your assistance in identifying the individuals pictured in connection with a shooting which occurred on May 27, 2026, in the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.



If you have any information regarding… pic.twitter.com/EmOQD4JSKF — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) May 29, 2026

"Eleven-year-old children playing on playgrounds should not have to duck bullets just because men can't resolve their own conflicts," Mayor Scott said. "The community should turn them in because we cannot allow people to be shooting at babies and just think it's going to be OK for them to go home and sleep at night. I hope they don't get a lick of sleep. I hope they're sick of themselves and turn themselves in."

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2422.

You can also contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.