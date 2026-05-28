11-year-old boy among two shot Wednesday night after suspects open fire at West Baltimore playground

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating a shooting in West Baltimore that occurred Wednesday night.

Police say two people were shot in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Dolphin Street, with officers responding to the scene at 7:40 p.m.

The victims included an 11-year-old boy, who was shot in the abdomen, and a 26-year-old man. Police believe the two victims are not related to each other.

Both victims are said to be in stable condition at this time.

According to Baltimore City Police Commissioner Richard Worley, two suspects arrived in the area, got out of their vehicle, and opened fire at a playground where multiple children were believed to be present.

Police believe the suspects were targeting the 26-year-old man in the shooting, but did not disclose why they held that belief.

Commissioner Worley said one of the suspects had an automatic rifle.

Both Commissioner Worley and Mayor Brandon Scott referred to the suspects as "cowards," adding that police will not rest until they are brought to justice.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can contact 911 or call detectives at 410-396-2477.

You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.