1 dead and 2 others injured in Federal Hill triple shooting

BALTIMORE — A man is dead and two others were injured following a shooting in Federal Hill early Saturday morning.

Around 2:51 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of South Hanover for a report of shots fired.

Once there, officers found three men, ages 41, 40 and 35 suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say all three were transported to hospitals and the 40-year-old man died from his injuries.

The other two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers.