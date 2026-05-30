BALTIMORE — A community art project is wrapping lampposts along Washington Boulevard in yarn, and volunteers have until Sunday, May 31, to contribute squares.

Yarn bombing — the practice of wrapping colorful, handmade yarn creations around public objects — is coming to Pigtown, and a local nonprofit is helping make it happen.

From New York to London, Helsinki to Australia, yarn bombers cover just about anything in colorful creations. Now, residents of Pigtown are bringing that tradition to Washington Boulevard, starting at Barre Street.

Pigtown neighborhood set to brighten Washington Boulevard with colorful yarn bombing Pigtown neighborhood yarn bombs Washington Boulevard lampposts

To pull it off, the neighborhood committee reached out to Nancy Hotchkiss, site director of SCRAP B-More.

"Yarn bombing had started out sometimes as you know a nighttime adventure the people would wake up for. We probably will be doing this in the daylight," Hotchkiss said.

SCRAP B-more is a nonprofit creative reuse center focused on art supplies — making them the perfect partner for the project. The organization works to divert materials from landfills.

"By our tenth anniversary we probably will have done a hundred tons that we kept out of the landfills," Hotchkiss said.

Right now, volunteers have about 20 pounds worth of yarn squares ready to go. As for whether there's a particular theme to them?

"Nooooooo," Hotchkiss said, laughing. Just color.

Hotchkiss says this is community art at its best.

"Everybody could contribute to it," Hotchkiss said.

Don't know how to make one? Not a problem. SCRAP Baltimore staff made starter kits, and one staff member created a YouTube tutorial to help beginners get started.

"I love that it's driven by the community and you never quite know what it's gonna look like," Hotchkiss said.

The installation is planned to stay up through the summer.

"Probably until the Pigtown Festival in the fall. Don't miss that," Hotchkiss said.

The deadline to contribute squares is Sunday, May 31. Volunteers will also be needed to help install the creations. Check SCRAP B-more's social media pages for information on how to get involved.

SCRAP B-more is also participating in Eco Loop, a Department of Public Works event at 27 South Patterson Park Ave. The free, family-friendly event features food and activities centered around reducing waste and building a more sustainable Baltimore. It’s happening tomorrow from 10am-4pm.

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