Penn North Safe Streets site marks 368 days without a homicide in its catchment area, city officials announce

BALTIMORE — The Penn North Safe Streets site has a big reason to celebrate.

Mayor Scott, along with the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) and Catholic Charities, announced the site has reached the landmark of going over one year without a homicide in its catchment area.

City Hall says the last time the site saw a homicide was on May 23, 2025, in the 1800 block of N Woodyear Street.

This would make the official count 368 days.

How did Safe Streets reach this milestone?

Authorities say the site has conducted over 108 successful mediations and held 45 community events, bringing resources into the community and spreading anti-violence messaging during this time period.

Last year alone, Safe Streets mediated over 1,752 potentially violent conflicts across all 10 sites.

“Safe Streets sites across the city are putting boots on the ground to prevent violence and build safer communities,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott.

“This work has helped produce historic reductions in shootings and homicides in Baltimore’s most disinvested communities, and the Penn North site going over 365 days without a homicide is yet another example that community violence intervention truly does work.”