Over 15,000 pajamas collected for children facing critical illness

BALTIMORE — The Casey Cares Foundation collected more than 15,000 pajamas for children facing critical illness Thursday.

Donations arrived from more than 70 schools across central Maryland.

Numerous volunteers also helped with the event.

"A special thank you to the Chick-fil-A Baltimore area operators for helping make today possible for our kids and hospital partners," event organizers said.

Casey Cares is a nonprofit that works with families nationally. The foundation provides ongoing and uplifting programming to over 1,600 critically ill children and their families.