One worker released, two remain hospitalized after explosion at wastewater treatment plant

BALTIMORE, Md. — Two contract workers remain hospitalized, one in critical condition and the other in serious condition, after the explosion on Tuesday at the Patapsco Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The third injured worker has been released from the hospital.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Explosion at Baltimore Wastewater Treatment Plant injures 3

Jennifer Combs, a spokesperson for the Baltimore City Department of Public Works, says that the explosion happened while contractors were working to increase the plant's electrical capacity.

Work on the project has been paused.

"Based on information available at this time, the event appears to have involved an electrical fault or arc flash associated with that construction activity," Combs said. "The incident was not related to the plant's wastewater treatment processes or day-to-day operations."

The plant has returned to normal operations after power was restored overnight.