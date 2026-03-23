Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsRegionBaltimore City

Actions

Officers hurt, two arrested after alleged assault on Baltimore Police Sunday

Baltimore Police Scene.jpg
Mikey Seitz/WMAR-2 News
File photo of Baltimore Police cruiser at crime scene.
Baltimore Police Scene.jpg
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — Two suspects are in custody after allegedly assaulting Baltimore Police officers on Sunday.

Officers initially responded to the 1100 block of East North Avenue at 7:17 p.m. for reports of a vehicle crashing into a building.

Once on scene, a group of individuals surrounded an officer. Police say while the officer was trying to create space, he was assaulted by a male in the group.

Another officer attempted to intervene, but was allegedly struck multiple times in the head by a second male in the group.

Police say that suspect was tased, and both were eventually taken into custody.

One officer and the tased suspect were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Following his release, the suspect was taken to Central Booking.

WMAR 2 News App

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR