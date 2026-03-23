Officers hurt, two arrested after alleged assault on Baltimore Police Sunday

BALTIMORE — Two suspects are in custody after allegedly assaulting Baltimore Police officers on Sunday.

Officers initially responded to the 1100 block of East North Avenue at 7:17 p.m. for reports of a vehicle crashing into a building.

Once on scene, a group of individuals surrounded an officer. Police say while the officer was trying to create space, he was assaulted by a male in the group.

Another officer attempted to intervene, but was allegedly struck multiple times in the head by a second male in the group.

Police say that suspect was tased, and both were eventually taken into custody.

One officer and the tased suspect were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Following his release, the suspect was taken to Central Booking.