BALTIMORE — The Attorney General's Office announced no charges will be filed in the May fatal police-involved shooting that happened in Baltimore.

On May 14, dispatch received information that Louis Jackson was in the 800 block of Caton Avenue with a gun and said that he wanted to harm himself.

Upon pulling up at the scene eight minutes later, officers Sharod Watson and Mark Rankine came under fire.

Officers cleared in fatal shooting of armed man who fired at police Officers cleared in fatal shooting of armed man who fired at police

Body camera video shows Jackson running towards officers with a gun in his hand.

Officers told Jackson repeatedly to get down on the ground, but he ignored those commands. A brief shootout takes place between the officers and Jackson, and Jackson is shot and killed.

After completing its investigation, the Attorney General's Office determined the officers did not commit a crime under Maryland law.