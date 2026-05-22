Bodycam video shows police shootout that killed man in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police have released the body camera video from the fatal police-involved shooting in Southwest Baltimore last week.

Officers were called to the area of Wilkens and S. Caton Avenues, near St. Agnes Hospital, for someone threatening to take their own life.

Upon pulling up at the scene, officers Sharod Watson and Mark Rankine came under fire.

RELATED: Police kill man after coming under gunfire in South Baltimore

The gunman, later identified as 46-year-old Louis Jackson can be seen running towards officers with a gun in his hand.

Officers told Jackson repeatedly to get down on the ground, but he ignored those commands. A brief shootout takes place between the officers and Jackson, and Jackson is shot and killed.

A firearm was recovered from the scene.

To watch the video click here.

Be warned, it is graphic.