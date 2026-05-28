Officer injured after West Baltimore foot chase tied to nonfatal shooting

BALTIMORE — A person of interest is in custody, and an officer was treated for injuries Wednesday following a foot pursuit in West Baltimore.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of North Bentalou Street at 3:59 p.m. for reports of a shooting in the area.

At the scene, police learned that the victim, a 19-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital by family members.

Officers later learned the victim was treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his arm.

Police say the person of interest was also taken to an area hospital for injuries sustained during the foot pursuit.

The injured officer was treated for a minor hand injury, according to police.

Baltimore Police detectives are asking anyone with information pertaining to the case to contact them at 410-396-2477.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.