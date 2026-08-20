Officer found not guilty of attempted murder after nearly hitting man with car

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore police officer was found guilty of second-degree assault, three counts of misconduct in office and reckless driving after a video surfaced of him chasing and nearly running over a man with his cruiser.

The officer, Robert Parks, was found not guilty of attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

The October 28 incident began when Parks approached a group of people gathered near a liquor store at the corner of Pimlico Road and Wylie Avenue.

Charging documents quote Parks saying, "It's getting a little hot guys, I just need you guys to take a lap, you know?"

RELATED: BPD officer charged with attempted murder, caught on video nearly running over man with patrol cruiser

Among the group was Antrell Smith. He and the others began walking away when Parks specifically called him out.

Smith reportedly declined to speak further, at which time Parks allegedly said, "All right I'm just gonna call the dogs and come get you."

Parks got back into his marked car and told the dispatcher he had "one running."

As charging documents describe, the video shows Parks driving onto a sidewalk and later through a chain-linked fence in pursuit of Smith.