Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore City

Actions

BPD officer charged with attempted murder, caught on video nearly running over man with patrol cruiser

Screenshot 2025-10-29 at 4.05.54 PM.png
Contributed Photo
Screenshot 2025-10-29 at 4.05.54 PM.png
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore City Police officer has been criminally charged, nearly two weeks after a video surfaced purportedly showing him chasing and nearly running over a man with his patrol cruiser.

Baltimore State's Attorney Ivan Bates announced the indictment Wednesday afternoon against officer Robert Parks.

Just yesterday, the police department confirmed that Parks had been suspended without pay indicating an indictment was forthcoming.

Now, Parks faces a slew of charges including attempted murder.

RELATED: BPD officer suspended after viral video appears to show him almost running a man over

Police Commissioner Richard Worley previously called the accusations "not only disturbing, but alarming."

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR