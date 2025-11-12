BPD officer charged with attempted murder, caught on video nearly running over man with patrol cruiser

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore City Police officer has been criminally charged, nearly two weeks after a video surfaced purportedly showing him chasing and nearly running over a man with his patrol cruiser.

Baltimore State's Attorney Ivan Bates announced the indictment Wednesday afternoon against officer Robert Parks.

Just yesterday, the police department confirmed that Parks had been suspended without pay indicating an indictment was forthcoming.

Now, Parks faces a slew of charges including attempted murder.

Police Commissioner Richard Worley previously called the accusations "not only disturbing, but alarming."

