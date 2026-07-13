Off-duty BPD officer shot while trying to help woman being harassed at Clifton Park party

BALTIMORE — A man wanted for allegedly shooting a Baltimore City Police officer is in custody.

Christopher Leigh, 44, was arrested in Baltimore County on Sunday and charged with attempted murder.

He's accused of shooting officer Joshua Moody while he was off-duty attending a party near Clifton Park on Saturday night.

According to charging documents, a woman attending the party was crossing the street when Leigh pulled up in his car and began making "unwanted advances" towards her.

Moody, 29, who was unarmed at the time, saw this and told Leigh to leave, but apparently never identified himself as a police officer.

Eventually Leigh returned to his car.

As Moody continued escorting the woman across the street, Leigh reportedly backed up ramming his Ford Escape into the woman.

Moody began approaching again when Leigh pulled out a gun and shot him in the arm before fleeing.

The woman and Moody were taken to area hospitals, where both are expected to survive.

Witnesses later helped police identify Leigh as the suspect. They described Leigh as being visibly intoxicated at the time.

BPD Christopher Leigh

Court records show Leigh with a criminal history dating back to 1999, including past assault and drug convictions.

He's currently being held without bail.