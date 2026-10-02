No charges filed against officers who shot and killed man with BB gun in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Attorney General of Maryland has announced he has no plans to file charges in connection with a July 5 police shooting that killed a man.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, their investigation found the officers didn't commit a crime under Maryland law.

On Sunday, July 5 at around 1:23 a.m., a Baltimore City Police Department helicopter received a license plate reader alert for a black minivan that had been reported stolen during an armed carjacking on July 4.

The minivan was located at the intersection of Riggs Avenue and Fulton Avenue, where a Baltimore Police Department officer attempted to block it with his patrol vehicle. However, the driver, Maurice Daniels, was able to maneuver around the police vehicle and flee the location.

Officers pursued the van until it came to a stop in the 3300 block of Clifton Avenue.

Multiple officers approached the van and ordered Daniels to exit the vehicle but he allegedly didn't comply.

One officer holstered his weapon and prepared to break the driver's side window of the van with a tool.

Another officer, identified by the Office of the Attorney General as Officer Antonio Groomes, approached the vehicle and reached for the driver's side door.

Before Groomes made contact, he shouted, "Hands, hands, hands." Investigators say at this point Daniels raised both of his hands.

But, while Groomes continued to issue commands, Daniels allegedly starting lowering his right hand, which caused Groomes to yell about the gun.

The officer with the window shattering tool broke the window and officers discharged their weapons, striking Daniels.

Watch: Friends and family demand justice for Maurice Daniels

Friends and family demand justice for Maurice Daniels

A black BB gun was found in Daniels' right hand. He was taken to a hospital but later pronounced deceased.

No officers were injured in the incident.

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