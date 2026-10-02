This 60-year-old Baltimore festival started by rallying against a highway

BALTIMORE — The Fell's Point Fun Festival is celebrating its 60th year, and without it, this part of Baltimore might not look the same.

Today, it's a destination to ring in the fall; free to attend, with music, family entertainment, and local vendors. The Belgian Block streets shut down for the event, open this Friday, October 2 through Sunday, October 4, rain or shine.

The finishing touches are always a little hectic, but rewarding for Kathy Hornig, the festival's coordinator.

"The festival is really the cornerstone of the neighborhood. It's really the one weekend of the year where Fells Point gets to shine citywide," Hornig said.

In the 1960s, neighbors caught wind of plans to connect I-83 to I-95 through the historic neighborhood.

"This event began as a fundraiser to stop that campaign, a grassroots campaign led by the people, true Baltimore style, grit and grace, and because of their efforts we're here 60 years later, so we're honoring them this year in particular," Hornig said.

David Gleason, president of the Society for the Preservation of Federal Hill and Fell's Point, said he has been to at least 50 Fells Point Fun Festivals.

Both neighborhoods, Gleason said, were at risk.

"This was a landmark moment when people stepped up and they said 'no, this is too important. We need to keep these historic neighborhoods we need to preserve our waterfront,'" Gleason said.

What could have been a major, elevated highway stays a signature Charm City neighborhood, thanks in part to a groundswell that became a decades-long get-together.

The festival has run every year since, besides 2020. It's big for families and big for business.

"All of the restaurants and the shops and the cafes and bars that are here year-round, really look forward to this weekend, not only for the patrons who will come in and spend money and have a good time while they're here, but then get to see the charm of the neighborhood and come back around," Hornig said.

The festival kicks off on Friday night, with the opening ceremony at 6 p.m., closing out Sunday at 5 p.m.

WMAR

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