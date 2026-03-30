Newly renovated Edmondson Village Shopping Center unveiled with local retailers and community investment

BALTIMORE — Katrina Armwood never thought she'd be getting cheered and walking down the red carpet in the Edmondson Village neighborhood that she was born and raised in.

WATCH: Newly renovated Edmondson Village Shopping Center reopens to public Newly renovated Edmondson Village Shopping Center reopens to public

Today she was among the crowd celebrating the newly renovated Edmondson Village Shopping Center.

"This is big, big; this is more than just, um, an announcement of the reopening of Edmonson Village Shopping Center. And if you know me, you know my love runs deep for Edmonson Village."

Armwood and her daughter ashley are the founders of the united postal express just two

of the new retailers unveiled today at the shopping center.

What we are building is bigger than a storefront. It's a reliable hub for shipping, business services, and community connection.

Developers surveyed the community about their biggest needs and wants, and today they delivered... Starting here... In this very room Ascension Saint Agnes Primary Care will set up shop.

"So, we're going to be opening a 6000 square foot primary care facility. We'll have about 4 doctors, providers, and we're hoping to see upwards of 9000 to 10,000 patient visits a year and manage about 5000 lives annually through this clinic."

With millions of dollars from the state and city to make this project a reality... It's also an investment from the community; more than 200 local people raised nearly 450,000 for the new Edmondson Village shopping center.

So, this right here will give our community the uplift that we need, you know, just to reinvest back into our community, knowing that community members are now investors, investors inside of a shopping center that's been here since day one."

We closed deals, we knocked on doors, we did all of those things, but most importantly, we invested in people in a neighborhood that had been ignored for far too long.

The owner of the dtlr store says that they've already had people knocking on their doors, and that shows the need is great in this community and so is the need for that grocery store. The Aldi is expected to open in 2027.