Newly-launched Strategic Operations Center aims to coordinate emergency response in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Board of Public Works has approved $2 million to launch a pilot phase of the Strategic Operations Center, a new initiative designed to enhance safety and coordination in downtown Baltimore.

Its an initiative of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore in partnership with the University of Maryland, Baltimore.

The goal of the center is to strengthen multi-agency coordination and situational awareness to support leaders mission of a cleaner, safer, and more vibrant downtown, which aligns with Mayor Brandon Scott's Downtown RISE Strategic Action Plan.

Key objectives include coordinating real-time, tailored resources that meet community needs, ensuring strategic alignment and rapid access to local- and state-level assets, coordinating social services to support vulnerable populations and promoting public safety through proactive, positive engagement.

According to officials, the center will operate as a 24/7 centralized hub, allowing it to enable city, state, and community partners to share information, align resources, and respond in real time to both urgent incidents and quality-of-life concerns.

The center will use advanced video technology to differentiate between typical and atypical events, like a car driving dangerously, a large group of people on private property without a permit, or an overflowing trash can.

Officials say this particular software will not identify license plates or faces, but activities, which will help ensure faster, more efficient responses, whether it'd be through social service interventions or emergency personnel.

“The goal of the Strategic Operations Center is simple: to strengthen public confidence, foster a welcoming environment, and create the conditions for sustained growth and investment, growth, and vitality in Downtown Baltimore,” said Shelonda Stokes, President of DPOB. “This is more than technology. It is about government, law enforcement, social services, and community voices working side by side to prevent problems before they escalate.”

“As an anchor institution, UMB is deeply committed to the health, safety, and well-being of our community,” said Bruce E. Jarrell, MD, FACS, President of UMB. “The SOC reflects that commitment by uniting agencies and community organizations in a single, coordinated effort. By working together in real time, we can respond to our community more effectively while building stronger trust and lasting change.`